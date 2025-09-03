Daytona Beach police are in search of a missing and endangered woman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing and endangered woman.

45-year-old Jennifer McNally was last seen near Powell Blvd.

She measures at around 5′5″ and weighs around 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

Those with any information about her whereabouts are asked to contact DBPD.

