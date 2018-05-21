  • Daytona Beach police recruit dies during training

    By: Michael Springer

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police officers are trying to figure out why a recruit collapsed and died during training.

    Thomas Coulter was doing some light jogging and stretching around Lake Valor Friday morning when he collapsed, police said.

    The 25-year-old was transported to the hospital, where he passed away Monday morning.

    Police said Coulter passed his physical and did not have any prior issues during the training.

    An autopsy is being scheduled to determine an exact cause of death.

    Coulter leaves behind a wife.

