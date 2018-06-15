0 Daytona Beach roller coaster was inspected hours before it derailed, injuring riders

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Safety inspectors will investigate why a roller coaster derailed Thursday evening, sending some riders plummeting to the ground and others dangling in the air.

Two people fell 34 feet from the Sand Blaster roller coaster Thursday evening at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk after a car came off the tracks, officials said.

Firefighters said they had to work as fast as they could to remove two riders from a dangling coaster car, which derailed at about 8:30 p.m.

Photos: Daytona Beach Boardwalk roller coaster derailment

A total of 10 people were rescued, and six of those people were taken to hospitals, officials said.

A Daytona Beach police report said the car in the front slid off the tracks and was hanging on the side of the ride, while the car in the middle was off the tracks and the last car was stationary on the tracks.

At least two people were found on the ground.

One of the victims who fell was in the front car, according to a report.

Raw video: Riders rescued from derailed roller coaster car at Daytona Beach Boardwalk

The conditions of the injured people are unknown, but they were taken to hospitals under a trauma alert status.

Police said due to the chaos of the scene and people being immediately transported to the hospital, not all riders were immediately identified.

Police later received a list of the victims.

Happening now—inspectors from the state are starting their investigation pic.twitter.com/J9NjbysuFS — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) June 15, 2018

At least four of the riders were visiting from the United Kingdom.

According to the police report, a man called police after the incident to say that he had seen maintenance workers working on the tracks earlier in the day.

Friday morning, the derailed car was still dangling off the side of the track.

Volusia County 911 was flooded with calls when the train derailed Thursday evening.

"I just saw it fall off," a witness told Eyewitness News. "I just thought it was part of the ride, because we were kind of far away. And then we heard a big bang and people screaming like they were hurt."

"It was barely hanging on by a thread," the witness said. "It looked like it could have snapped off at any point. It looked like plastic was literally holding it."

Northbound lanes of North Ocean Avenue were closed while firefighters removed people from the ride.

I’m asking the state this morning about whether it has recorded a history of problems at this rollercoaster at the Daytona Boardwalk. pic.twitter.com/M4Nk3rPPfX — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) June 15, 2018

Channel 9's Ty Russell is making phone calls to learn more about the ride's safety inspection history.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released a statement Friday saying the ride had been inspected Thursday.

The statement said, “First and foremost, we’re concerned about the individuals who were injured last night. Their well-being and recovery is of the utmost importance. Just yesterday, department inspectors conducted a thorough inspection of the ride, and it was found in compliance with state law. We have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident, and anyone who should be held accountable will be held accountable.”

Watch firefighters rescue riders below:

Update: 10 riders rescued. 6 taken to hospital. — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

9 riders total extricated from the roller coaster. 6 of which being transported to the hospital. Unknown extent of injuries. 2 patients fell to ground from 34 feet. — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

DB Firefighters working as fast as they can to rescue 2 riders that are in a dangling rollercoaster car pic.twitter.com/v0UrChJdHC — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

#DBFD on scene at the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach rescuing riders from a roller coaster car that derailed and are hanging pic.twitter.com/BFDRa8hFiI — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

Daytona Beach Firefighters in the process of rescuing riders from rollercoaster accident at Boardwalk pic.twitter.com/vm1GctCGhq — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

