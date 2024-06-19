DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Looking to adopt a dog this weekend?

The Halifax Humane Society (HHS) is beyond its capacity and needs the community’s help by adopting an adult dog.

All adoption fees are being waived this weekend.

Daytona Beach shelter is waiving adoption to help with overcrowding Daytona Beach shelter is waiving adoption to help with overcrowding

Read: Orlando Magic Unveil Upgraded Teen Room at Local YMCA

As an incentive to adopt a large adult dog, one-year of age or older, HHS is offering:

Adoption includes 6-months of Elanco flea & tick, and heartworm preventative

Adoption includes 40 lbs. of Hills Science Premium Dog Food

Adoption includes the spay/neuter procedure and all up to date vaccinations

Adoption includes a starter treat kit.

Read: SeaWorld and Aquatica are offering discounts on park tickets for a limited time

If purchased individually, these items would cost over $500.00, a news release stated.

All adoption procedures and verifications are still required.

Read: 2 new polling locations will open in Orange County

“The homeless adult dog crisis is impacting shelters across our state. Your adoption of a large dog will free up space that can be used for another dog waiting for life-saving services. Dogs don’t belong in shelters; they belong in loving homes,” said Barry KuKes, Interim Community Outreach Director. “Please visit the shelter to adopt and take advantage of the incentives being offered.”

You can adopt your large adult dog Friday, June 21 through Sunday June 23 between noon and 6 p.m. at the HHS shelter, located at 2364 LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

Daytona Beach shelter is waiving adoption to help with overcrowding Daytona Beach shelter is waiving adoption to help with overcrowding

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group