Daytona Beach Shores warns of arrest document scams

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety has issued a warning about a new scam where callers impersonate the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, sending fake legal documents to residents.

According to authorities, scammers are instructing targets to respond to a kiosk and pay cash to resolve a supposed warrant for their arrest.

The department emphasizes that law enforcement will never demand cash payments through kiosks or money transfers.

Residents are advised to be cautious of any communication that pressures urgency and secrecy, as these are common tactics used by scammers. The department urges individuals not to rely on phone numbers, websites or contact information provided by the scammer, and instead to verify using official law enforcement contact information.

If anyone receives a suspicious phone call, email, letter or pop-up claiming they owe money or have a warrant, they should stop and not send money. Verification should be done through official channels, and any scam attempts should be reported to law enforcement.

