Daytona Beach teen shot in leg, driven to hospital by mother, deputies say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are investigating after a teenager was shot in the leg Wednesday evening.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 6:36 p.m. in Daytona Beach.

The 17-year-old victim was driven to a hospital by his mother.

Watch: Orange County SWAT team members bullied bar patron, drank & drove agency vehicles

Deputies said the teen suffered a non-life-threatening injury and is expected to be alright.

Detectives said they are actively investigating the shooting.

Watch: Volusia County man sets house on fire after shooting at deputies, stealing from store

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group