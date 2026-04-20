Deadly crash blocks stretch of Turkey Lake Road in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash has shut down a stretch of Turkey Lake Road in Orlando.
State troopers responded to the crash near Westgate Lakes Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Monday.
As of 4:30 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol reported roadblock in the area.
Channel 9 has a crew near the scene to monitor traffic and has reached out to FHP for more information about the fatal crash.
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