Deadly crash blocks stretch of Turkey Lake Road in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash has shut down a stretch of Turkey Lake Road in Orlando.

State troopers responded to the crash near Westgate Lakes Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Deadly crash on Turkey Lake Road State troopers investigate deadly at Turkey Lake Rd. and Westgate Lakes Blvd. on April 20, 2026. (WFTV staff)

As of 4:30 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol reported roadblock in the area.

Channel 9 has a crew near the scene to monitor traffic and has reached out to FHP for more information about the fatal crash.

Deadly crash on Turkey Lake Road State troopers investigate deadly at Turkey Lake Rd. and Westgate Lakes Blvd. on April 20, 2026. (WFTV staff)

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