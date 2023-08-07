Deadly crash reported near downtown Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Drivers near downtown Kissimmee need to use caution after a deadly crash happened Monday.

Kissimmee police said a fatal crash happened in the area of North Main Street and West Lake Street.

North Main Street is closed between West Lake and West Park streets.

Officers said drivers need to avoid the area.

Detour options include Oak Street, Central Avenue, Neptune Road, and Lawrence Silas Boulevard.

It’s unclear what caused the accident and how many people are involved.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

