Deadly crash shuts down busy road in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Seminole County.

The crash happened around 7:49 a.m. on Rinehart Road.

The crash has Rinehart Road shut down between County Road 46A and Towne Center Boulevard.

Read: Deadly crash shuts down stretch of road in northwest Orange County

Officials said the roadway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Drivers need to seek an alternate route.

Read: ‘Wouldn’t be enough’: Leesburg murder victim’s wife opposes death penalty

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group