Deadly crash shuts down SR-46 near Mims

MIMS, Fla. — A deadly crash has shut down a down a stretch of State Road 46 near Mims.

State troopers responded to the crash at Morgan Alderman Road around 6:30 a.m.

WFTV anchor Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring traffic in the area. She reports that State Road 50 can be used as an alternate route.

Channel 9 has a news crew heading to the scene and has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for more details about this deadly crash.

Check back with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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