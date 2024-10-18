Deadly crash shuts down stretch of Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash has a stretch of Florida’s Turnpike shut down in Osceola County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The agency’s website indicates that troopers responded to the crash near Kenansville shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.

FHP reported the incident in the area of mile marker 202 of the Turnpike.

READ: WATCH: SUV slams into Kissimmee-area home, causes major damage

Troopers said all southbound lanes are blocked.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off the Turnpike at Exit 249, or Osceola Parkway.

Channel 9′s Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring the latest with this crash.

READ: Competitive teen surfer shares shark bite encounter in Brevard County

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group