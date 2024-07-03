Deadly crash shuts down stretch of Princeton Street in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are at the scene of a deadly crash in Orange County.

It happened around 4 a.m. at Princeton Street and Silver Star Road in Orlando.

As of 6 a.m., a Channel 9 news crew near the crash site reported that all lanes of Princeton Street were shut down between Mercy Drive and Silver Star Road.

Deadly crash Orange County The crash closed a stretch of Princeton Street in Orlando early Wednesday. (WFTV staff)

It is not clear how long the road closure will last.

WFTV has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for more details about the crash.

