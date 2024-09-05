Local

S. OBT reopens following deadly crash involving motorcycle, scooter

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Deadly crash on South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando Troopers responded to the crash along S. OBT around 2 a.m. Thursday. (WFTV staff)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down a stretch of South Orange Blossom Trail near Orlando early Thursday.

6:30 a.m. update:

Troopers have cleared the wreckage at the crash site and have reopened both Orange Blossom Trail and La Quinta Drive.

Original story:

Troopers are at the scene of a deadly crash in Orange County.

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatality at South Orange Blossom Trail and La Quinta Drive.

Channel 9 has a news crew near the crash scene to monitor traffic conditions.

As of 5:30 a.m., road closures included the southbound lanes of OBT and the westbound lanes of La Quinta Drive.

Image 1 of 5

A motorcycle and an electric scooter appear to be involved in the crash.

WFTV has reached out to FHP for more details about the crash.

