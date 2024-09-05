S. OBT reopens following deadly crash involving motorcycle, scooter

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down a stretch of South Orange Blossom Trail near Orlando early Thursday.

6:30 a.m. update:

Troopers have cleared the wreckage at the crash site and have reopened both Orange Blossom Trail and La Quinta Drive.

Original story:

Troopers are at the scene of a deadly crash in Orange County.

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatality at South Orange Blossom Trail and La Quinta Drive.

Channel 9 has a news crew near the crash scene to monitor traffic conditions.

As of 5:30 a.m., road closures included the southbound lanes of OBT and the westbound lanes of La Quinta Drive.

A motorcycle and an electric scooter appear to be involved in the crash.

WFTV has reached out to FHP for more details about the crash.

