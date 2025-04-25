Deadly crash slows traffic on I-4 near Championsgate

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 4 in Osceola County.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash near Championsgate around 1 a.m. Friday.

According to FHP’s official website, the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-4 in the area of marker 59.

I-4 deadly crash Osceola County FHP is investigating a fatal crash near Championsgate. (FDOT)

As of 6 a.m., one westbound lane of I-4 was open, but heavy backups were visible on FDOT cameras.

Channel 9 has reached out to FHP for more details about this fatal crash.

WFTV’s Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring the situation and said alternate routes could include US-192 and US-27.

