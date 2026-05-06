Deadly shooting at Kissimmee apartment complex under investigation

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

KPD said its officers responded to the area of 3100 Blue Heron Drive late Tuesday night after someone called 911 to report hearing a gunshot.

Kissimmee death investigation Kissimmee police responded to an apartment complex along Blue Heron Drive late Tuesday night.

Officers said they found someone dead at that location; video early Wednesday showed officers concentrating on a stairwell at the apartment complex.

Kissimmee death investigation Kissimmee police responded to an apartment complex along Blue Heron Drive late Tuesday night.

Police said detectives are now conducting a death investigation, but the shooting appeared to be an “isolated incident.”

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