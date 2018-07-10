  • Deal gets man 25 years in prison for stabbing woman to death in Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally stabbing one woman and wounding another.

     

    A local newspaper reports that Chad Richard Hurst, 33, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder as part of a deal with prosecutors. He was previously charged with first-degree murder and faced a possible death sentence.

     

    Authorities said Hurst had arranged to meet the two women at a Jacksonville hotel in October 2014 after meeting them online. He stabbed them, and one woman pulled a fire alarm to attract help.

     

    Hurst fled the scene, but investigators were able to track him by using cellphone records.

     

    Officials said 28-year-old Jennalee Miles died at the scene, but the other woman survived and helped identify Hurst.

     

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

