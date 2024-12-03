Defendant in Palm Bay double-homicide tells judge he needs a new attorney

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Back in March, nineteen-year-old Jamarcus Simpson pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree murder in the Christmas 2022 shooting deaths of fourteen-year-old Jeremiah Brown and sixteen-year-old Trayvon Anthony.

It happened in an area of Palm Bay known as the compound.

But Simpson still hasn’t been sentenced.

During his last sentencing date, Simpson’s defense attorney, Christopher Beres, was in Cambodia.

And he didn’t appear on Microsoft Teams as requested and last week, Beres was discharged as Simpson’s attorney.

The defendant told the judge he would attempt to hire a new attorney.

The judge plans to set a new sentencing date after Simpson’s December 18th status hearing.

