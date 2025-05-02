Defense attorney shifts blame in court during ‘Xbox Murders’ resentencing trial

DELAND, Fla. — The resentencing for the so-called “Xbox killers” is expected to continue on Friday.

Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter were convicted and sentenced to death for beating and killing six people and a dog in 2004.

Their attorneys are now trying to put more blame on one defendant than the other.

During the defense’s opening day, Hunter’s attorneys seemed to place most of the blame on his co-defendant Victorino.

They explained Hunter had a strict and religious upbringing and was kicked out of his home by his parents. That’s when a mutual friend introduced him to Victorino, who ended up taking him in.

At the time, Hunter was 18 and Victorino was 28.

Attorneys used Hunter’s former teacher and high school football coach to paint him as a model student.

A psychologist also said Hunter was remorseful in court.

