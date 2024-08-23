DeLand community survey now open to all residents

DELAND, Fla. — City leaders in DeLand are interested in learning what matters most to their residents.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

A community survey that was initially only mailed to a random sample of the population is now being offered to the general public.

The survey aims to collect public opinions on a host of different topics including the local economy, transportation, community design, and overall living conditions.

READ: Community rallies around Lake Mary Little League team ahead of U.S. Championship game

Once complete, officials hope the results will provide a clear picture of the city’s strengths and areas that are most in need of improvement.

The information they gather will then be used when the City Commission meets to set their priorities for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

READ: National mortgage rate drops to lowest level in over a year

The results will also be compared with living conditions in other cities across the country.

Click here to participate in the survey.

READ: Lake County warns residents over fake election workers

It’s estimated to take approximately 15 minutes to complete.

The survey period closes on Sept. 9.

Anyone who has already received the survey in the mail is asked not to participate online.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group