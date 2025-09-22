DeLand dog owners’ attorneys seek more time in mauling case of 8-year-old boy

DELAND, Fla. — Attorneys for the owners of the dogs that killed a little boy in DeLand said they need more time to go through more evidence. Amanda Franco and Brandy Hodil are accused of deleting messages about their dogs being dangerous and on the loose the day they mauled 8-year-old Michael Millett to death.

Both Franco and Hodil were supposed to be in court Monday but waived their right to appear and their right to a speedy trial.

Two weeks ago, Hodil was in court and pleaded not guilty to felony tampering with evidence charges. She told our cameras that the charges against her are false.

Franco is facing both tampering with evidence charges and a misdemeanor in Michael’s death.

Volusia County detectives have screenshots showing a history of the dogs getting loose and attacking other animals. New evidence from the State Attorney’s office now includes a witness list, something both Franco and Hodil’s attorneys said they need more time to review.

The judge asked attorneys to keep her updated on any possible resolution in the case but after court, Michael’s family told Eyewitness News they will do everything in their power to make sure a plea deal is not offered. The family said they want Franco and Hodil to go through a full formal trial and get the maximum possible punishment.

Franco and Hodil will be back in court on October 28th.

