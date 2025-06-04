DeLand launches business growth website

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand is putting out the welcome mat for new businesses.

The city just launched a new website to help entrepreneurs and developers find everything from permit information to property listings.

Officials say it’s a one-stop shop to make it easier to invest in DeLand and showcase how businesses here can grow.

The website was made possible in part through a $20,000 economic development grant awarded by the Duke Energy Foundation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group