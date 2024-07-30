DeLand man dies after being hit by pickup truck in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A DeLand man died after he was hit and killed by a pickup truck early Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Lake Mack Drive and Evergreen Drive near Lake Mack-Forest Hills.

Troopers say the man who died was walking northbound in the roadway on Lake Mack Drive, directly in the path of a northbound 2015 Ford F-150.

According to FHP, the pickup truck collided with the man just to the south of Evergreen Drive.

The pedestrian, identified only as a 51-year-old man from DeLand, was taken to AdventHealth hospital in DeLand and pronounced dead there.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as a 35-year-old man also from DeLand, and a one-year-old passenger were not injured and stayed at the crash scene to speak with troopers.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

