‘You need a tune-up’: Orlando man taunts troopers after briefly escaping traffic stop

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando man was arrested in Seminole County Monday after troopers say he fled from a traffic stop and was captured hours later.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper was conducting traffic enforcement on U.S. 17/92 near Spartan Drive in Fern Park just before 9:30 a.m. Monday when they attempted to stop a blue Audi traveling in the northbound lanes.

The report says the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Terrell Johnson, immediately accelerated to a high rate of speed and began dodging in and out of different lanes with no regard for the safety of other drivers in the area.

Another trooper traveling southbound attempted to turn around and pursue the fleeing Audi but wasn’t able to catch up due to Johnson’s high rate of speed and “very reckless” driving.

Troopers continued to search the area but weren’t immediately able to locate the car.

According to FHP, a Flock camera later revealed that the blue Audi had been traveling through the same area over the previous four days, so troopers set up and waited.

At approximately 2 p.m. Monday, troopers say they saw the same car headed southbound on U.S. 17/92 near Praire Lake Drive.

This time, one trooper pulled in front of Johnson’s car, preventing him from moving forward, while a second trooper positioned their cruiser behind the Audi, blocking him in completely.

Johnson was then detained without incident and declined to speak to troopers without a lawyer present.

In the car, troopers say they found a two-tone Glock 40 caliber handgun with a magazine containing 14 rounds and one in the chamber.

Johnson was taken to the Seminole County jail to be booked on two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, felony driving on a suspended license, and reckless driving.

According to FHP, upon arriving at the jail, troopers asked Johnson again if he wanted to speak to them.

While “chuckling” and with a “smirk” on his face, troopers say Johnson only replied, “You need a tune-up,” referring to their inability to catch up to him that morning.

Johnson was booked into the Seminole County jail Monday on two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, felony driving on a suspended license, and reckless driving. He remains there on a total of $17,000 bond.

