DeLand student arrested after bringing gun-shaped knife on campus, police say

DELAND, Fla. - DeLand police arrested 19-year-old student Craig Denton, who is accused of trying to start a fight and carrying a knife that's shaped like a gun.
Officers said the incident happened at DeLand High School Wednesday morning.
The suspect allegedly flashed the weapon at other students around 11:30 a.m., officers said.
Police said the suspect fled when a school resource officer tried to catch him and he later drop the gun-shaped knife.
Denton was arrested while walking through the school’s parking lot, according to a report.
Nobody was hurt and charges are pending against the student, officers said.
Officers said Denton is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon on school property and disruption of a school function.
There’s are photos of the knife that looks like a gun .@DeLandPD say a 19 year old DeLand High School student had on him when he tried to start a fight pic.twitter.com/9G9LtOUvfh— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) January 16, 2019
