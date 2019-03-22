0 Delays possible as judge in Markeith Loyd's murder case set to retire

ORLANDO, Fla. - The case against accused cop killer Markeith Loyd has dragged on for more than two years. Now the judge and one of the prosecutors say they're ready to retire.

This could mean more delays, and it seems increasingly unlikely that we'll see a trial in May.

WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said whatever delays do happen will be shorter than they could have been if it was the defense retiring.

TRENDING NOW:

Right after a public hearing in February, Loyd's lawyer joined the prosecutor and the judge to continue things behind closed doors.

At first, they talked about a jury and finding people who've missed enough of this high-profile case to have no opinion on whether Loyd killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Deb Clayton.

Both sides agreed to keep the trial in Orange County, but then prosecutor Rick Ridgway revealed his retirement plans for next summer. Judge Fred Lauten also announced he'll retire just three months from now.

"Judges are interchangeable, and it's not going to result in any type of delay,” Sheaffer said. “As it would if you're replacing the defense counsel or even the prosecutor."

Sheaffer said we've likely seen the worst of delays after Terrance Lenamon replaced Loyd's previous lawyer.

In transcripts from that private hearing, judge Lauten said he figures whoever presides over the trial would like to come in, catch his or her breath, review everything and then start juggling schedules.

He mentioned Judge Leticia Marques as a top contender to hear the trial.

"This is one of those cases that Judge Lauten may have a hard time stepping away from,” Sheaffer said. “Judges get involved in these cases, especially ones that have lasted as long as this one has."

Loyd's lawyer also revealed some of his defense strategy, saying, “You've got to remember, race is a huge issue with Mr. Loyd.” He believes in his mind that he was mistreated racially his entire life, and he talks about that on his Facebook page.

He talks about the white man and the white devil.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.