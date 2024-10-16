ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines has unveiled a new design for the inside of its aircraft.

Delta officials made the announcement and said the “new cabin interior is on the horizon.”

The new redesign will debut in the fall to celebrate its centennial anniversary, and eventually be added across Delta’s entire fleet, officials said.

Photos: Delta debuts new design for aircraft interiors to celebrate centennial anniversary

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Delta debuts new design for aircraft interiors to celebrate centennial anniversary (Source: Delta Air Lines)

“Delta has a 100-year history of creating a customer experience that feels welcoming and thoughtful with intentional design elements woven into every aspect of a customer’s travel,” said Mauricio Parise, Vice President – Customer Experience Design. “As we embark on our next century of flying, this refreshed cabin interior infuses utility with beauty to create an atmosphere that feels fresh, elevated, and timeless while reflecting our customers’ evolving tastes and expectations.”

Delta says the new design “enhances customer experience” and showcases the “future of flying.”

Read: Delta adds nonstop England-to-Orlando flight

The new look with debut on a narrowbody Boeing 757 aircraft that will begin flying on domestic and short haul international routes, followed by a widebody Airbus A350 in early 2025, according to a news release.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group