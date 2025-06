JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Delta flight on its way to Orlando had to be diverted Monday due to smoke in the cabin.

The plane landed safely at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville.

There is no indication there was a fire on the plane.

Delta is arranging to get all of the passengers to Orlando by Monday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

