Deltona homeowner defends man accused of carjacking, kidnapping in SWAT standoff

DELTONA, Fla. - One woman is defending the man who was the subject of an hourslong standoff inside her Deltona home Monday evening.
Deputies said the incident started as a theft from an area Publix before 27-year-old David Readdean crashed his vehicle and then jumped into the backseat of an occupied car, where a 6-year-old and 3-year-old were sitting.
Related Headlines
He then ended up at a friend's home where he barricaded himself inside for hours before law enforcement took him into custody.
TRENDING NOW:
- Affidavit: Woman says she fatally stabbed daughter, 11, to keep her from having sex
- Student, 15, dies in head-on crash at entrance of Deltona school
- Genealogy, DNA solve case of newborn left to freeze to death in ditch 38 years ago
- VIDEO: Police: Woman drank six-pack of beer in Target dressing room
The friend told Channel 9 on Tuesday that Readdean is a "good guy."
"David is a good father, he's a good guy and a great friend," said the woman, who did not want to reveal her identity. "He just found himself in a bad spot."
Newly released body camera video recorded a deputy struggling to arrest Readdean at the Publix parking lot, but the suspect was able to get into his vehicle and drive off before crashing into a tree and jumping into another occupied vehicle.
"He cried and realized his mistake," said the woman. "He wanted to call his wife and explain to her what was going on."
The woman also told Channel 9 that the suspect may have struggled with drugs.
Readdean remains at the Volusia County Jail where he faces charges including carjacking and kidnapping.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}