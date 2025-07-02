Deltona man accused of shooting friend turns himself in

DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office say a wanted man has turned himself in.

Thomas Calderon, 37, had an arrest warrant for an attempted second-degree murder charge.

Deputies say he shot his friend at their Deltona home during an argument over how Calderon said his roommate was treating his girlfriend

The victim was shot in the abdomen but survived.

