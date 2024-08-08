Deltona man charged with murder for fatal shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they’ve made an arrest in a shooting that left one man dead.

Deputies were called to the 2300 block of Lake Weston Drive near the intersection of Forest City Rd. and Edgewater Dr. at approximately 11 p.m. on June 7 for reports of a shooting.

Responding deputies arrived to find a man who had been shot.

The victim, later identified as 60-year-old Ramon Alberto Reynoso Garcia, was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No other details on the shooting or the circumstances leading up to it have been released.

However, on Wednesday, deputies announced the arrest of 48-year-old Phillip Karl Prescott on a charge of second-degree murder for Garcia’s death.

Investigators have not released details explaining how they developed Prescott as their suspect.

They also haven’t said whether the two men were known to each other before the shooting or what Prescott’s motive might have been.

