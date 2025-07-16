Deltona’s Back to School Bash set for August 2 with free activities, giveaways, and book drive

DELTONA, Fla. — Deltona’s Back to School Bash is scheduled for Saturday, August 2, at Dewey O. Boster Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will feature a variety of free activities and giveaways to help local children prepare for the new school year.

The event features backpack giveaways, bounce houses, music, food trucks, face painting, balloon animals, and free haircuts, creating a lively and fun atmosphere for families and children.

Alongside the festivities, a book drive is underway in collaboration with local businesses and organizations.

Residents are invited to donate gently used or new books at designated drop-off points to help strengthen the community’s educational resources.

The book drop-off locations include Deltona City Hall, Fire Station #61, The Center, Wolfpack Realty, Josue Barbershop, Healthy Haus, and El Coqui Bakery, offering residents convenient options to donate.

