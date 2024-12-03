Deposits at Central Florida banks remain stagnant as more branches close

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Despite bank branches continuing to open in Central Florida, the region has had a net loss of about 10 bank branches per year as local deposits remain stagnant around $100 billion.

That’s according to an Orlando Business Journal analysis of data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., or FDIC, which releases yearly market reports for banking institutions.

Banks in Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties combined for $97.6 billion in deposits as of June 2024 — up slightly year-over-year from $97.4 billion, but below the $102 billion-high set in 2022.

