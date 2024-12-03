Habitat for Humanity kicks off annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ event

ORLANDO, Fla. — The season of giving is in full swing for some volunteers in Orlando.

Habitat for Humanity kicked off its annual “Home for the Holidays” event in Holden Heights on Monday.

Volunteers are building a new home on an empty lot in the neighborhood for a local family.

Read: 9 Investigates: Orlando affordable housing project pulled 2.5 years after groundbreaking

This is the second home Habitat for Humanity has built this holiday season.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group