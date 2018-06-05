  • Deputies: 2 suspects holed up in home near Baldwin Park after 2 acid bombs explode

    By: Monique Valdes , Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two suspects were holed up in a home near Baldwin Park Tuesday afternoon after a pair of acid bombs exploded, Orange County deputies said.

    Residents on Beach Boulevard on the south shore of Lake Susannah reported hearing an explosion Tuesday morning.

    Deputies discovered someone had detonated two small acid bombs.

    A bomb squad was called in as a precaution.

    A 57-year-old resident was being questioned by deputies about the incident.

    Two people have surrendered, deputies said.

    No other details were given.

