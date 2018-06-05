Deputies: 2 suspects holed up in home near Baldwin Park after 2 acid bombs explode

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two suspects were holed up in a home near Baldwin Park Tuesday afternoon after a pair of acid bombs exploded, Orange County deputies said.
Residents on Beach Boulevard on the south shore of Lake Susannah reported hearing an explosion Tuesday morning.
Deputies discovered someone had detonated two small acid bombs.
A bomb squad was called in as a precaution.
A 57-year-old resident was being questioned by deputies about the incident.
Two people have surrendered, deputies said.
No other details were given.
#BREAKING More: 2nd suspect surrenders to Orange County deputies at standoff on Beach Blvd. Deputies still calling for two more to give up. Live coverage on#WFTVat4 @WFTV pic.twitter.com/CXbR8HnCvK— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) June 5, 2018
#BREAKING Orange County deputies in stand off with suspect(s) inside a house near Baldwin Park, after two acid bombs exploded! Continuing coverage @WFTV pic.twitter.com/P8QYxL7H4V— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) June 5, 2018
