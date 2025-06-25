PALM COAST, Fla. — Firefighters in Palm Coast said over a dozen vehicles were damaged by fire.

Officials said the fire started Tuesday afternoon off County Road 207.

Witnesses said the fire started when a vehicle ignited while being moved, quickly spreading flames throughout the yard.

Photos: Fire damages 16 vehicles in Palm Coast

In total, 16 vehicles were involved, including nine that sustained heavy fire damage and six others that were impacted by radiant heat.

Despite the damage, officials said the firefighters’ quick response minimized the damage to many other vehicles.

