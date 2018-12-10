Deputies: 62-year-old man shot, skilled at south Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 62-year-old man was shot and killed at a home in south Orlando on Sunday evening, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies found the man, whom they have not identified, with a gunshot wound to the chest around 6 p.m. at 1456 35th Street.
The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was located at the scene and “secured,” deputies said.
Firefighters transported the victim to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.
The investigation is still active.
No further details are available at this time.
