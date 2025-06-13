Deputies: Accidental drowning of a child reported in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report of a possible drowning on Friday morning in the area of Kissimmee.

Detectives said the drowning occurred at a pond in the area of Westgate Boulevard.

Deputies said the child involved in the drowning incident did not survive.

Officials say the drowning was accidental in nature and does not appear to be criminal.

The child and their family were visiting the area on vacation, authorities say.

“Out of respect and consideration for the family during this difficult time, we will not be releasing any additional information regarding this incident,” OCSO said.

