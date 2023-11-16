Deputies ask for help identifying man impersonating law enforcement in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies are asking for help identifying a man who they say has been falsely identifying himself as a law enforcement officer.

On November 3, deputies say the suspect went to a home on Water Trak in Silver Springs Shores while wearing a protective vest and rang the doorbell.

According to the sheriff’s office, when no one answered the door, the suspect called the victim and falsely identified himself as “Detective Nichols.”

Later that day, deputies say a man matching the same description from the previous report went to the Countryside Estates subdivision near the 4200 block of NE 34th Court.

In that instance, deputies say the suspect was wearing what appeared to be a sheriff’s office shirt and approached a woman, then asked her if she had seen a missing little girl before walking away.

In each case, deputies say the people who came in contact with the man reported their concerns about his suspicious behavior to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says the man does not work for them. They’re asking anyone else who may have had a similar interaction with him to call them at (352) 732-9111.

Deputies say the man may be driving a white SUV and could have ties to Citrus County.

Tips about his identity can also be relayed anonymously through the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867 or online here.

Crime Stoppers callers are asked to reference case 23-62 in their tip. Anyone who provides information that leads directly to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

