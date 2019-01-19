Deputies conduct death investigation after body found along Indian River in Brevard County

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A death investigation is underway after a startling discovery along the Indian River.
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said two boaters discovered a body Friday afternoon west of the Titusville Towers.
The Sheriff's Office recovered the body of an unidentified man in his 40s, and he was brought to the Titusville Marina by deputies.
Thanh Ly and Brandon Newcomb came to Titusville's Max Brewer Bridge to cast their lines and catch a few fish, but it was hard not to notice the scene unfolding nearby as investigators responded to a call about a body in the water.
“It's unusual, but at the same time, I can believe that it would happen,” Ly said.
The Sheriff's Office conducted an aerial search for any vessels that appeared to be abandoned, but none was found.
Late this afternoon, the Sheriff's Office dive team recovered the body.
There's no word yet on how long the man who was found may have been in the water.
