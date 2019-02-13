Deputies: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide at Volusia County home

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 57-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon in an apparent murder-suicide at a home near the Ormond-by-the-Sea neighborhood, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were called shortly before 5:45 p.m. to a home on Seabridge Drive near Ocean Shore Boulevard, where they discovered the bodies of Gail Ann Still and Ronald Alan Still Sr., Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Gant said.
Related Headlines
The couple's daughter called 911 after she received a text message from her father indicating that he and his wife were dead, Gant said.
TRENDING NOW:
- OIA implements new safety measure after TSA worker jumped to his death
- Going up! Walt Disney World is already testing its new Skyliner gondola system
- Pick your power provider? The plan to deregulate Florida’s electric grid
- VIDEO: Mother charged with murder in 32-year-old disappearance of her 3-year-old son
Investigators said they believe Ronald Still killed his wife before killing himself.
"This is the type of tragedy you fear when you respond to a potential domestic violence situation," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. "My heart goes out to the family and friends who are left to deal with their loss."
The deaths remain under investigation.
No other details were given.
Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates to this story.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}