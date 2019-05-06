Deputies: DeLand man had 25K sexually explicit photos, videos of children

DeLAND, Fla. - A 48-year-old DeLand man was arrested early Monday on dozens of counts of child pornography possession, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
Wade Leon McKeehan was arrested on a warrant when he surrendered himself to DeLand police officers at about 2 a.m., said Laura Williams, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
"Detectives found 25,529 electronic images and videos in the defendant’s possession," Williams said. "The images portrayed male and female children between ages 1 and 13 in sexually explicit situations."
Detectives said they began investigating McKeehan in December, They said they searched his home, seized his electronic devices and interviewed him March 20.
McKeehan was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on 57 counts of possessing photos and videos portraying the sexual performance by a child.
"More charges are possible as detectives search for any additional potential victims of sexual exploitation," Williams said.
Anyone with more information about the allegations is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-323-3574.
