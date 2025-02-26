Deputies detail arrests made after illegal street takeover in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are learning more about the arrests made at an illegal street takeover event in Orlando.

It happened on Feb. 15 at a parking lot on South Orange Blossom Trail.

The operation included units from the Florida Highway Patrol, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the Orlando Police Department.

They issued over 500 citations - mostly to spectators - made multiple arrests and recovered one stolen vehicle.

Leaders said the operation was an example of agencies working together to protect the public.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group