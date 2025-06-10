Deputies investigate deadly shooting at Seminole County home

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Seminole County are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday at a home on Forrest Lake Drive in unincorporated Altamonte Springs.

Deputies said they responded to a home after reports of shots fired, and when they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting, but said they do not believe it was random.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group