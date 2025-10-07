Deputies investigate overnight carjacking in Daytona Beach Shores

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are investigating a carjacking that occurred Monday night in Daytona Beach Shores.

The incident took place at the intersection of South Peninsula and Demotte Avenue.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt or if anyone was arrested.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group