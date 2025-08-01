Deputies investigate shooting after McDonald’s riddled with bullets in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County are investigating a shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant.

A shooting happened around 9:26 p.m. Thursday at the McDonald’s at 3845 Pleasant Hill Road.

Deputies said the McDonald’s building was hit multiple times during the shooting.

As of now, no injuries have been reported in connection with the shooting.

Deputies are currently reviewing surveillance video that may have captured the event.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group