Deputies investigating crime scene at CVS in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a crime scene at a CVS on Curry Ford Road and Goldenrod Road in Orlando.
Deputies have the parking lot roped off.
No other details were released.
This is a breaking story. We are working to get more information.
Happening Now: Orange County deputies at this CVS on Curry Ford Road. Working on details @WFTV pic.twitter.com/ve0qkivTFw— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) October 25, 2019
