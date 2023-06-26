Deputies: Man, 22, who set fire to Masonic lodge decided using explosives was ‘too dangerous’

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who admitted to setting a fire at a Masonic lodge in Leesburg said he considered using explosives to blow it up, according to newly released documents.

Luke Pratt, 22, is facing arson charges related to the fire, and a charge of manufacturing an explosive device with intent to harm.

Investigators said they found five powerful, homemade explosive devices in his mother’s home that Pratt planned to use, but decided to do so was “too dangerous.”

Investigators said the reason he started the fire was because he was mad at what the lodge stood for and he said they were following him.

He was caught on surveillance video bringing a gas can to the lodge when the fire started, investigators said.

“Unfortunately, the building is totally destroyed,” said Masonic lodge member Larry Duff. “A lot of history that was in this building, not only the lodge but the city and Lake County and it’s all gone.”

Deputies said Pratt’s mother contacted them after she found the explosive devices. They said Pratt admitted to his mother that he set the fire, and then admitted the same to deputies later on.

“The detectives say he showed absolutely no remorse whatsoever and I believe he even stated he would do it again if he had the chance,” said Lt. John Herrell, with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

