Bear alert issued for Seminole County after recent sightings

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials want to keep residents safe, so they’ve issued a friendly warning about more black bear activity this summer.

People have been spotting bears all over the county, including a memorable moment in Longwood when a bear stole an Amazon package right from a front porch.

Seminole County is home to a large population of Florida’s native black bears. Recent sightings prompted the county to issue an alert, reminding residents to take precautions to avoid interactions with wildlife.

Officials advise residents to secure trash cans to avoid attracting bears. They also emphasize the importance of staying aware of one’s surroundings when outdoors.

If a bear is sighted, residents are specifically instructed not to feed it.

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