Deputies: Man dies following shooting at Orange County gas station

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after someone shot him at a gas station in Pine HIlls, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
It happened Sunday night at Citgo on North Powers Drive near Colonial Drive.
OCSO said the victim, Lavon Hawkins Jr., 33, died at a hospital Monday morning.
Investigators said it is still early in their investigation.
They have not shared any details about a possible suspect or a motive in the case.
