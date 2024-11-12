Arrest made months after man killed at Orange County apartment complex, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have made an arrest in a homicide case they opened more than two months ago.

In the early hours of Aug. 30, deputies responded to an apartment complex on Americana Boulevard near Orange Blossom Trail, after someone reported an “unresponsive” person there.

On scene, deputies said they arrived to find a man with “obvious trauma” in the courtyard of that complex.

Investigators later reported that Anthory Hawkins, 41, died from those injuries.

On Monday, OCSO announced the arrest of 28-year-old Deandre Johnson.

Johnson appeared in court on a second degree murder charge where a judge denied him bond.

Investigators have not said if the two men knew each another, nor have they released a possible motive in the case.

